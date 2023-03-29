Cameroon-Far North : UNDP Assesses Reconstruction Project

The United Nations Development Programme had a working session with the governor of the region. They discussed the reconstruction of areas attacked by Boko Haram.

Many localities in the Far North region have been destroyed by Boko Haram’s terrorist acts these recent years. The latter devastated villages and various official buildings. With such a drastic situation, the Cameroonian branch of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the authorities of the region, have proceeded with the reconstruction of the areas freed from Boko Haram assaults.

The aim is also to improve the living conditions of the population, as Christophe Charbon, head of the Stabilisation Unit, points out. The traces left by the conflict are gradually giving way to buildings such as gendarmerie brigades, police stations customs posts and offices, forestry and wildlife posts.

To date, 26 localities that were victims of the Boko Haram conflict in the Far North region of Cameroon have been rebuilt. In addition to these achievements, the project has been awarded a good rating by the members of the Steering Committee.

The project called “Regional Stabilisation Facility for the Lake Chad Basin: Cameroon Window” also made it possible to hand over vehicles, motorbikes, office materials and equipment, and solar street lamps during its evaluation this week. In addition, a number of training sessions were organised for judicial, administrative and law enforcement authorities.