Cameroon-Far North: UNDP Grants Agricultural Equipment to 30 CIGs

30 common initiative groups have benefited from important agricultural equipment in the Far North. The donations consist of motor pumps, wheelbarrows, hoes, machetes, tricycles, fertilizers…

They were handed over by Christophe Charbon, Head of the Project Unit for the Lake Chad Basin Regional Stabilization Facility, Cameroon window. The ceremony, which took place at the esplanade of the Gendarmerie Company of Waza, saw a strong presence of the beneficiary populations, headed by the Mayor of Waza, Ibrahim Mohamed.

For these populations, this donation is an action that will revive the local economy weakened by the horrors of Boko Haram a few years ago. Waza is a commune located near the border with Nigeria. It is known for its national park.

The Far North region of Cameroon, very close to the Nigerian border, is regularly the scene of attacks by this terrorist group from northeastern Nigeria.

The Boko Haram rebellion broke out in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria before spreading to neighboring countries. Since then, more than 36,000 people (mainly in Nigeria) have been killed, and 3 million have had to flee their homes, according to the UN.