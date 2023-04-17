Life › Human interest

Cameroon-Far North : Wife Infidelity Causes Murder

Published on 17.04.2023 at 11h05 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The town of Mokolo was last week the scene of a passioned murder that led to the death of two people.

Raiga, the director of the private Catholic school of Mboua in Mokolo in the Far North region of Cameroon, suspected his wife of being unfaithful. But he was not convinced because he could hardly see the woman who gave him eight children cheating on him with another man. But to get a clear picture of the situation, he sought the help of a tracker. The latter gave him compromising information about his wife, with photos to back it up.

The last straw came last April 12. Raiga caught his wife in the act of adultery on their marriage bed. The pill was hard to swallow for the headmaster. A big argument ensued. This did not calm the husband down. He then grabbed a knife and killed the mother of his children.

Afterwards, as reported by the daily Cameroon Tribune, he stabbed himself but did not die on the spot. He was rushed to the regional hospital in Maroua, but died before

