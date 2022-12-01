Cameroon : Farming Tools Distributed in East Region

The Governor of the East region, Grégoire Mvongo, proceeded on November 30 at the distribution of these donations to various agricultural cooperatives of his region.

One of the pillars on which the National Development Strategy (SND-30) in Cameroon relies is agriculture. Throughout the national territory, many Cameroonians get involved in it. To optimize their resources and reap profits, they come together in cooperatives.

Aware of the contribution of agricultural cooperatives in the Eastern region for instance, officials from the International Labor Organization (ILO) offered production and processing equipment to them. The equipment consisted of wheelbarrows, maize, cassava processing machines, and tricycles among others.

The handover took place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the ILO headquarters in Bertoua under the chairmanship of the governor of the region, Grégoire Mvongo.