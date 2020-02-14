Cameroon: Father of slain Mathematics teacher replies to Biya’s condolence letter

The father of late Boris Njomi Tchakounte, the young Mathematics teacher stabbed to death a month ago by one of his students has sent a message to the Head of State, replying to the latter’s condolence letter.

In an audience granted him yesterday Thursday February 13 by the Minister of Secondary education, Prof Nalova Lyonga, Etienne Njomi handed over a sealed letter to be forwarded to the Head of State.

During the audience, Etienne Njomi disclosed he was touched by the strong compassion from Cameroonians all over the country.

He equally expressed appreciation to the Head of State and the government for standing by his family in the course of the burial.

Weeks after his son, Boris Kevin Tchakounte was stabbed to death, Cameroon’s Head of State took to his tweeter account to condole with the family.

To this tweet, President Biya wrote to the parents of the deceased Mathematics teacher, expressing once more his deepest condolences for the sudden loss.

During his traditional February 10 address to the youths, Paul Biya further condoled with the family and condemned the act that led to Boris’ death, urging parents, teachers and the clergy to work in such a way that the act will never repeat itself again.

Boris Kevin Njomi Tchakonte was stabbed to death by one of his students last January 14, 2020 while giving lectures at Lycee Classique de Nkolbisson in Yaounde.