Cameroon : FCFA 5 Million for Best Novel written in Mother Tongue

These are the words of the Director General of the National Social Insurance Fund (NSIF), During the second edition of the Osu Literature Awards.

In his speech at the Osu literary award ceremony at the Djeuga Palace in Yaounde on February 17, the Director General of the NSIF, Olivier MEKULU MVODO, said he offered the sum of five (05) million CFA francs, to any Cameroonian who will write a book in his mother tongue. The initiative aims to encourage young people, to be more interested in literature. It is also an invitation to a return to the roots.

For two (02) years, the publishing house “Eclosion”, in collaboration with the International Centre for Research and Documentation on African Traditions and Languages (CERDOTOLA). Award for the best works in the categories of theater, poetry, children’s book, special children’s book prize, 2nd and 3rd novel prize, special novel prizes and 1st novel prize. The winners have the opportunity to win trophies, diplomas, cheques and their book is published free of charge by the Éclosion publishing house.