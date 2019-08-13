Cameroon: FCFA 7M ransom demanded for kidnapped traditional ruler

It has been over three days since the traditional ruler of Ntumbaw village in the North West region of Cameroon was kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be separatist fighters.

The Fon was reportedly kidnapped on Friday August 9 as he was supervising the cleaning of the Government High School Ntumbaw ahead of the new academic year.

Sources say armed men suspected to be separatist fighters then appeared, firing shots in the air before taking the traditional ruler away to an unidentified location.

Sources say the kidnappers have demanded a seven million francs CFA ransom before releasing the traditional ruler. Sources in the locality say ared separatist fighters have warned schools will not resume in the present insecured context.