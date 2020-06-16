Cameroon: FCFA millions reportedly lost in Monatele Council building fire

Office equipment worth over FCFA 80 million are reported to have been lost during the fire incident that ravaged part of the newly constructed Monatele Council building in the Lekie Division, Centre region of Cameroon Sunday June 14.

At about 10am last Sunday June 14, fire broke out in part of the newly constructed Monatele Council building in the lekie Division of the Centre region, consuming everything found in that block.

According to the Mayor of the locality Prosper Mbassi Bessala, the damaged block was the conference hall in which a number of the Council’s equipment were stocked.

The equipment he said comprised computers, tables, chairs, carpets among others worth over FCFA 80 million stocked, pending the reception of works for installation were all reduced to ashes during incident.

According to Patrick Kamsu, Senior Divisional Officer of the Lekie Division it was thanks to the timely intervention of inhabitants of the area that the fire was prevented from reaching the main building.

The cause of the incident is not known for now, though some sources say it was the result of a voluntary act.

It is worth mentioning that the incident occurred a day before the structure was supposed to handed over to the Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Assistance, FEICOM for inauguration.