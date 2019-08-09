Cameroon: Feast of Tabaski to be celebrated this Sunday

The Muslim Community in Cameroon will celebrate the feast of Tabaski Sunday August 11, 2019, the National Lunar Crescent Commission has announced.

The Muslim Commission made the announcement yesterday Thursday August 8, 2019.

This announcement comes sometime after the Council of Cameroonian Imams, Mosques and Islamic Affairs dubbed COCIMAI allegedly published a communique on the celebration of the feast on Tuesday August 13, 2019.

“The Commission calls on the vigilance of the Muslim community against any individual or organisation that could publish any information contrary to that of the Commission” advised Souleymane Bouba, spokesperson of the Commission.

Meantime, preparations ahead of the celebration of the feast have heightened across the country. Reports hold that as of now, sheep and cows have been bought in numbers, dresses sold as well as prayers intensified as the Muslim community in Cameroon prepares to celebrate the feast of sacrifice.