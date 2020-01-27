Cameroon/Feb 9:SDF partners other parties to fight electoral fraud

The Social Democratic Front, SDF and other opposition parties in the Centre Region have come together to fight electoral fraud during the February 9 Legislative and Municipal elections.

The partnership agreement was presented to the public on Saturday, January 25 at the SDF’s secretariat in Yaounde as the party also used the opportunity to launch campaigns in the region.

The party’s Regional Head, Emmanuel Ntonga, Emmanuel Ntonga who is also head of the parliamentary list in the Mfoundi presented the agreement to the public.

Under the terms of the agreement signed with the United People for Social Justice, PURS, both parties will support each other in the upcoming elections.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the SDF by Parfait Mbvouim and for the PURS by Bonono Bakota.

According to the agreement, the PURS will vote for SDF candidates in the Mfoundi Division for the Legislative electionns as well as the Yaounde I and Makenene Councils. In return, the SDF will vote for the PURS parliamentary lists in other parts of the Centre Region.

Another agreement was signed between the SDF and the UPC in which both parties agreed to monitor all polling stations in the Mfoundi Division.