Cameroon: Supreme Court draws curtains on Feb. 9 Municipal elections hearings

The hearing of post-electoral petitions for the February 9 Municipal poll and that of city mayors has ended with three main decisions taken by the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court, a re-run of city mayoral elections in Kumba, Makenene and Maroua 1.

For six days, the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court went through one hundred and three petitions filed in by a number of political parties rejecting either the election of municipal executives or that of city mayors that took place few months ago.

Out of these one hundred and three petitions, the judicial corps passed judgment in favour of a re-run of the election of city mayors in the towns of Kumba in the North West region, Maroua 1 in the Far North and Makenene in the Centre.

It rejected those tabled to cancel the election of Municipal executives in Mbangassina and Mbotmakak in the Centre region as well as those in Douala 1 and that of the Douala city mayor among others.

The closing audience took place Wednesday September 30 with the bench rejecting Lekie CPDM’s appeal against the PAL and the FDC, asking for a re-run of the election of municipal executives under the basis of irregularities which made it possible for Celestin Bedzigui of PAL and Denis Atangana of FDC to integrate the Municipal council of Monatele.