Cameroon/February twin polls: 350 soldiers deployed to restive South West region

350 soldiers have been deployed to the South West region of Cameroon where they are expected to maintain security before during and after the February 9, 2020 Municipal and Legislative elections in that region, reports have said.

The soldiers reportedly arrived Buea, South West region of Cameroon Monday January 6, 2020 on board fifteen military trucks where they were received by Col. Henry Nchinda, Commander of the Legend Command Office in Buea.

According to Col. Henry Nchinda, the 350 soldiers made up of both men and women will be dispatched to the different localities within the South West region where their mission will be to secure the lives of the population.

“These elements came here for a mission to secure the population and to do everything so that the February 9, 2020 elections are held in safe conditions…”

“The population has to be confident in the National Gendarmerie and go to elections polls fully knowing that the Gendarmerie is there to protect them…” Col. Henry Nchinda said.

He equally urged the soldiers not to forget the importance of respecting human right values in all their actions.

This deployment concretizes President Biya’s assurance made to his fellow Cameroonians during his 2019 traditional end of year address to the nation on the reinforcement of security in the Crisis-hit regions to ensure elections are safe.