Cameroon-Fecafoot-AG 2009 case: CAS to Rule on 31 May 2022

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS has indicated in a letter sent to the Secretary General of Fecafoot on Wednesday 20 April that the verdict in the case against the 2009 General Assembly will be rendered on 31 May 2022.

The case pending at the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS in Switzerland which opposes for nearly a decade, the Cameroon Football Federation Fecafoot to its General Assembly of 2009, has just known a new twist. The CAS, which was supposed to hand down its verdict on April 21, 2022 in the case concerning Fecafoot represented today by Mr. Elame Bonny Privat against the members of the 2009 General Assembly, will finally pronounce on May 31, 2022.

As a reminder, the opposing party had requested during the presidency of Seidou Mbombo Njoya the annulment of the decisions taken during the GA of July 18, 2021 whose electoral process resulted in the election of the current executive committee of Fecafoot.

The full correspondence from the CAS

Re: CAS 2021/A/8338 Fédération Camerounaise de Football (FECAFOOT) . Cameroon National

National Olympic and Sportif committee of Cameroon & Henri Claude Balla Ongolo et al.

Dear Madam, dear Sir, dear Brothers,

I hereby acknowledge receipt of Elame Bonny Privat’s letters of 7, 14 and 18 April 2022, as well as his emails of 19 April 2022, copies of which are attached hereto.

The powers of attorney filed in support of the emails of 19 April 2022 can be downloaded by means of the Wetranster link in the said emails

I note that Mr Elame Bonny Privat now represents the majority of the Second Respondents, who have expressed their wish to withdraw from the present proceedings. On behalf of the Sole Arbitrator, I invite the parties to make a determination on the letter of Mr Elame Bonny Privat by 27 April 2022.

Finally, on behalf of the Alternate President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, I would like to inform you that the deadline provided for in Article RS9 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration has been extended to 31 May 2022.

I would be pleased to provide you with any further information you may require. Please accept, Madam, Sir, Dear Colleagues, the assurance of my highest consideration.