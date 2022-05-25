Cameroon- Fecafoot: Blaise Djounang Appointed New Interim Secretary General

At the end of an ordinary session of the Emergency Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Blaise Djounang was appointed on May 24 to replace Benjamin Didier Banlock, who resigned.

The successor of Benjamin Didier Banlock is known. It is Blaise Djounang. The head of the legal department of Fecafoot is appointed to the post of interim secretary general of the apex body of football.

The news of the appointment of an interim secretary general of Fecafoot fell Tuesday evening. It was at the end of a meeting of the Emergency Committee of the body. A decision taken “because of the resignation of Mr. Banlock Benjamin Didier Banlock dated May 18, 2022″ and “taking into account the imperatives related to the continuity of service,” explained the President of Fecafoot Samuel Eto’o.

In the meantime, his predecessor has been at loggerheads with the president Samuel Eto’o since his resignation on 18 May. The business executive is also banned from leaving the national territory, for question of investigation.