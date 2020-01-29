Cameroon: Fecafoot boss pays homage to legendary photo-journalist, Maurice Ebanga

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya has paid homage to legendary photo-journalist Maurice Ebanga who died Tuesday January 28, 2020 from illness.

“It is with dismay that I learned the passing away of photo-journalist Ebanga today. Part of the imagery memory of the indomitable lions, FECAFOOT and football is gone. May his soul rest in peace…” Seidou Mbombo Njoya tweeted yesterday.

The Camera icon died at the Yaounde General hospital at the age of 55, some months after he had hinted his retirement.

According to reports, Maurice Ebanga has one of the most breath taking track records when it comes to covering international sport competitions.

He made his first appearance in an International competition in 1990 and have participated altogether in 15 AFCON tournaments, amongst which those of 2000, 2002 and 2017 where indomitable lions came back home with the trophy.

He also attended Seven FIFA World Cups, two FIFA Confederations cup and three Olympic Games tournaments.

Sources say though sick, the legendary photo-journalist was bent on covering the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, which he did.

Unfortunately, months after this expedition, he finally succumbs to his illness, leaving behind friends, family and the world of Sports to mourn him.