Cameroon : CAS Approves Samuel Eto’o’s Victory At Fecafoot Election

From the judgment of the Court of Arbitration for Sport of Lausanne on April 14, 2022, the transactional agreement signed between Maboang Kessack and the General Assembly of 2009 gives legitimacy and legality to Samuel Eto’o.

The withdrawal of all proceedings pending at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by almost all the members of the 2009 General Assembly meant that Cameroonian football is no longer played in offices but on playgrounds knows its first significant effects.

In the case between Maboang Kessack and Seidou Mbombo Njoya’s Fecafoot, the Tas ruled on these grounds: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport ratifies the settlement agreement concluded between the parties dated January 21, 2022, the terms of which are incorporated in this award. This implies that the arbitration proceedings CAS 2021/A/8361 and 2021/A/8445 Cameroonian Football Federation, National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon and Mr. Emmanuel Maboang Kessack are terminated and removed from the list of the CAS”.

“States that the procedural costs, which will be determined and notified to the parties later by the CAS registry, will be borne by Fecafoot and Mr. Emmanuel Maboang Kessack, in equal shares”.

“Each party will bear its own defense costs incurred for the purposes of this proceeding”.

Indeed, the CAS does not comment directly on the election of Samuel Eto’o. Instead Samuel Eto’o who at the time had initiated proceedings via his element Maboang Kessack against Seidou Mbombo Njoya’s Fecafoot in anticipation of possible electoral rigging. It is therefore legitimate that the procedure which was in progress be stopped, Samuel Eto’o having finally been elected.

This conflict which started since 2013 opposes it to the General Assembly of 2009. The settlement agreement having already been reached between Maboang Kessack and the 2009 GA in 3/4 + 1/3, it is simply necessary to conclude that today’s decision is a law case which will be used in all cases related to Fecafoot and whose purpose is the General Meeting of December 11, 2021, which brought Samuel Eto’o to the presidency of Fecafoot.