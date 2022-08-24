Cameroon- Fecafoot : CAS Confirms Samuel Eto’o as president

The verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has just been announced. The electoral process that led Samuel Eto’o to the presidency of Fecafoot has come to an end.
The CAS has in fact ratified the convention concluded on 31 March 2022 by Samuel Eto’o and a faction of the 2009 General Assembly of Fécafoot. And consequently said that the arbitration procedure TAS2021/A/8338 opposing the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot) to the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon (Cnosc) and Henri Claude Balla Ongolo and others “is terminated and removed from the CAS list“.