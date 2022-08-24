Cameroon- Fecafoot : CAS Confirms Samuel Eto’o as president

To the great displeasure of the opposing camp which promises to appeal to the Swiss federal court. End of suspense! Samuel Eto’o remains the president of the Cameroon Football Federation . The former captain of the Indomitable Lions has won his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). After several months of an interminable judicial process, the highest court of sport has decided: the electoral process that led Samuel Eto’o to the presidency of Fecafoot will not be resumed.

The CAS has in fact ratified the convention concluded on 31 March 2022 by Samuel Eto’o and a faction of the 2009 General Assembly of Fécafoot. And consequently said that the arbitration procedure TAS2021/A/8338 opposing the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot) to the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon (Cnosc) and Henri Claude Balla Ongolo and others “is terminated and removed from the CAS list“.