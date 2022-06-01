Cameroon-Fécafoot: Cas Grants Another Reprieve To Samuel Eto’o

Expected on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the Fécafoot elections has been postponed to June 30.

Some of the members of the 2009 Fécafoot General Assembly continue to contest the election that led Samuel Eto’o to the presidency of the Cameroonian football governing body.

The future of Samuel Eto’o Fils at the head of Fécafoot therefore depends on the sentence of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Indeed, “the absence of Me Delphine Deschenaux-Rochat, adviser in charge of this procedure”, informed the various parties, Barrister Andrea Sherpa-Zimmermann, adviser to the Cas.

The decision expected this Tuesday, May 31, 2022 has been postponed to June 30, 2022. Recall that the Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon had decided in favor of the cancellation of this electoral process contested by some of the members of the General Assembly of 2009.

The body had canceled the resolutions of the GA of July 2021 having adopted the texts of the last electoral process of Fécafoot. Plaintiffs are convinced of this, based simply on the history on this soap opera. The CAS had indicated that only the General Assembly of 2009 is authorized to adopt the new texts of Fécafoot.

While waiting for the verdict of the Cas, the comments fuse. Nothing can guarantee with certainty the color that this sentence will take. Cas seems for a long time surprising in its decisions. Especially by canceling the electoral process which had led Seidou Mbombo Njoya and his Executive Committee to business, the Swiss jurisdiction had nevertheless kept them in control.