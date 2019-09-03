Cameroon: Fecafoot creates Technical Transitory committee to menage activities of Professional Ligue

The executive committee of Cameroon’s Football Federation Fecafoot has set up a Technical Transitory Committee to manage domestic championships in the country following the suspension of Cameroon’s Professional Football Ligue.

The committee expected to go operational in the days ahead was put in place today during an executive committee meeting of Cameroon’s Football Federation Fecafoot at its headquarters in Yaounde.

The Committee which is headed by Aboubakar Alim Konate have been charged with ensuring the organisation, management and restructuring of the Professional Ligue for a period of two years.

Meantime, General Pierre Semengue, former boss of the Professional Ligue has been appointed as honorary President of FECAFOOT.

Last August 22, 2019, Fecafoot suspended activities of the Cameroon Football Professional Ligue due to alleged “gross violations” of the Institution’s rules by the Ligue and had scheduled today’s meeting to examine the situation of the Ligue.