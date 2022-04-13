Cameroon: Fecafoot Discuss Possible Social Security for Footballers.

Samuel Eto’o met with Alain Noël Olivier Mekulu Mvondo on Tuesday in Yaounde. The president of FECAFOOT and the director of the National Social Security Fund discussed means of setting up a special pension scheme for Cameroonian footballers.

The project was announced by Samuel Eto’o in his campaign programme for the elections to the presidency of Fécafoot. It is indeed part of his project No. 3 on the mobilization of football players. Given that Fecafoot plays a public service role, Samuel Eto’o had revealed his desire to give a helping hand to the players, especially the trades.

This is to be done through a census of the components of Fecafoot’s trades, the evaluation of the status of the trades and the implementation of recommendations aimed at improving working conditions.

And even the signing of a convention between Fécafoot and the National Social Security Fund NSSF for the social protection of players, coaches and referees.

In the same vein, Samuel Eto’o dreams of setting up not only a social reintegration programme for players at the end of their careers, but also a health insurance programme and the organisation of a Federation of supporters ; national teams, clubs, etc and operations to promote fair play.