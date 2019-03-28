Cameroon: Fecafoot gets new technical director

The Cameroon Football Federation has appointed former footballer Jean Serge Noah as head of the National Technical Department.

The former player of Canon of Yaounde was appointed on Wednesday March 27 by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

The 45-year old replaces Jean Manga Onguene who had been at the helmn of the structure since its creation in 2010. Recent reforms at the Cameroon Football Federation warrants just the Technical Director and an assistant thus Jean Serge Noah will have just one assistant.

Thus former assistants Jean Paul Akono, Robert Atah and Etienne Sonckeng have all left thee structure after their contracts expired.

The new man in charge Jean Serge Noah holds a coaching licence from the French Football Federation and has coachd at lower league sides in France.