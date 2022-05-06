Cameroon-Fecafoot : Liliane Ngo Mbog Prosecuted For Financial Malpractice.

The former Director of Marketing, Communication and Public Relations of Fecafoot is reportedly missing since her dismissal.

Hired in April 2020 by Seidou Mbombo Njoya to replace Laurence Fotso at the head of the Marketing, Communication Department of Fecafoot, Madeleine Liliane Ngo Mbog Binyet, was recently sacked by Samuel Eto’o Fils, the president of Fecafoot.

The note signed on Thursday 5 May by the Cameroonian football boss states: “The Cameroon Football Federation Fecafoot informs the public in general, its partners and sponsors in particular, that Mrs. NGO MBOG BINYET Liliane, previously Head of the Marketing and Social Responsibility Department, is no longer part of the staff of Fecafoot because of suspicions of financial misappropriation.”

Samuel Eto’o added that she is: “requested to present herself at the Fecafoot headquarters within 72 hours for the handing over of the keys and the inventory of the office she occupied within the institution. After this period, the inventory will be done unilaterally with all the consequences.”