Cameroon/Fecafoot/Minsep saga: FIFA endorses holding of Extraordinary General Assembly

Board members of Cameroon’s Football Federation, Fecafoot meet this Tuesday July 13 in an Extraordinary General Assembly to adopt new texts ahead of elections within the body despite a tussle between the institution and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

The meeting holds today following a statement cosigned by the world football governing body, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football, CAF giving the go ahead to Fecafoot to proceed with the general assembly because the process was rightfully done amid a tussle between the institution and the Ministry of Sports.

The later through its boss, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi had earlier instructed an end to the process leading to today’s meeting on the basis that it is in violation of the country’s sports laws, Fecafoot’s status and a ruling from the Court of Arbitration that stated that it is the General Assembly from 2009 and not that of 2012 that should be the Institution to prepare the new texts before backsliding yesterday following FIFA and CAF statement.

Fecafoot had insisted on holding the meeting indicating the entire process was done in respect of FIFA and CAF rules.

Tensions heightened after a decision by the the Senior Divisional Officer of Yaounde II, Mamadi Mahamat prohibited the holding.

Following FIFA and CAF statement, the administrator overturned the decision banning the elective general assembly.

Delegates are now set to meet in Yaounde today to adopt the new texts of the Cameroon Football Federation which will then pave the way for elections within the country’s football governing body.

The events that preceded today’s Extraordinary General Assembly meeting contributed in bringing to the fore the difficult ties between the country’s sports Ministry and the national football federation.