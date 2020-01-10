Cameroon: FECAFOOT officially signs with Coq Sportif today

The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT and the kit supplier Le Coq Sportif will officially sign a contract binding both parties today.

The signing ceremony holds just before midday at the Hilton hotel with FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya and the Marketing Director of Le Coq Sportif Patrick Ouyi signing the contract.

The two parties had been linked with an “understanding” over a year ago but the situation had been confusing given that some categories of the national team still used the former kit supplier.

This had prompted the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi to urge FECAFOOT to clarify the confusing situation. Today’s signing ceremony will definitely put an end to the suspicion and confusion.