Cameroon – Fecafoot : One All Sports Commits to Pay FCFA 1 Billion Yearly

During a television programme on the Cameroonian channel Canal 2 International, Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, revealed on November 8, the contractual clauses with his new equipment supplier One All Sports.

According to the president of the Federation, the new equipment supplier of the national football teams of Cameroon has committed to pay the sum of one billion CFA francs per year to Fecafoot, or a total of 3 billion CFA francs at the contractual deadline set at 3 years. This represents more than double what the French equipment manufacturer Le Coq sportif was offering. The latter revealed during a recent court case in France against the Cameroon Football Federation that it was paying 750,000 euros annually, or 491.28 million FCFA to the Federation.

In addition, says Samuel Eto’o, the partnership with One All Sports also includes the supply of equipment worth one million euros (FCFA 655.04 million) per year for the national teams and a VIP bus for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, the country’s flagship team. This will be done from 2023. For the president of the Federation, the offer of the new equipment manufacturer is worth the candle to break the contract that bound him to Coq Sportif.

Based in Bangkok, One All Sports is better known in the world of motor sport. This equipment manufacturer arrived last August in a context where Le Coq Sportif announced a dispute against the Cameroonian football federation for abusive breach of contract. Indeed, Fecafoot terminated the said contract on July 23 before the end of 2023. While Fecafoot blames Le Coq Sportif for not respecting its contractual commitments, especially in the financial field, the club refutes and accuses Fecafoot of a unilateral breach despite its efforts to reach an amicable agreement.

In the end, the matter was referred to the French courts as provided for in the contract between the two parties in case of dispute. And the Coq sportif won the case. In reaction, Fecafoot announced that it would appeal against this court decision which could not force it to stay in business against its will. Subsequently, the French equipment manufacturer published on November 6 that although it had won its case, it was difficult to force Fecafoot to maintain their contractual links without going through channels of constraint.