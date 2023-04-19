Cameroon : Fecafoot Partners with Camtel to Relaunch Corpo and Veterans’ Championship

Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) is the new sponsor of the championship corpo and veterans. The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) is working to relaunch the championship this year.

Following the agreement signed on April 17 in Yaoundé by the president of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto’o, and the director general of Camtel, Judith Yah Sunday, the championship is now called Blue Corpos Championship. It is a “tournament that will compete 18 teams representing major Cameroonian companies in the regions of Central, Littoral, South, Southwest, Adamaoua and North,” explains the communication division of Camtel.

As a partner, Camtel is committed to financially support the Blue Corpo Championship. Similarly, the incumbent telephone operator will provide electronic communication products and services as well as other services to all actors and stakeholders of this championship. The launch date is not yet known.

For Judith Yah Sunday, this agreement reflects the willingness of the company to continue to expand its sponsorship in sports. “We are pleased with this partnership with Fecafoot. We want to support soccer as we do regularly with other sports,” she said during the signing ceremony. “As a corporate citizen, we want to continue to accompany our communities and sport offers us this excellent opportunity,” she added.

For his part, Samuel Eto’o welcomed this new partnership. “We thank Camtel for trusting us as we prepare to launch the first edition of the Blue Corpo Championship.