Cameroon – Fecafoot : Petition Launched for Release of Imprisoned Journalist Parfait Siki

Rodrigue Soffo, The head of the firm RS Intelligence & Lobbying, launched the petition “Cameroon: free the perfect journalist Siki” on 15 November 2022.

The editor of the newspaper Info +, Rodrigue Soffo is incarcerated in the central prison of Kondengui since November 2 for “retention of documents with the intention of falsifying them” when he was acting secretary general of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot). The lobbyist Rodrigue Soffo denounces a “justice of friends and powerful”.

“The Siki case appears to be another violation of the basic rights of citizens by the now privatised justice system in Cameroon, whenever an individual on the basis of his wealth, fame or friendships, chooses the mirage of justice to settle personal scores,” writes Rodrigue Soffo.

He points his finger at Samuel Eto’o Fils, the president of Fecafoot. And he also presents Parfait Siki as the prisoner of the Fecafoot boss. And finally, Rodrigue Soffo asks that the journalist appears free in this case. This is what the Federation of Press Editors (Fedipresse) has also requested in a memorandum signed on 9 November. One day after the launch of this petition, it was signed by about thirty people.