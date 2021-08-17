Cameroon: FECAFOOT picks Fovu, Cotonsport for CAF competitions

Fovu of Baham and Cotonsport of Garoua will represent Cameroon at next season’s CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup respectively.

The two clubs were picked by the Cameroon football Federation who made the decision public last Thursday, August 12 in order to meet up with the deadline set up by the continental football body for member nations to submit the list of their representatives.

With the championship still going on, the Emergency Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation took in consideration the rules and regulations of the Elite One, the standings in the two groups before coming out with the two representatives.

With the total calculations after 15 matches for both clubs, Fovu of Baham scored 30 points, four more than Cotonsport of Garoua and was thus retained for the Champions League while the Garoua club retained for the Confederation Cup. The Garoua-based club reached the semi finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season where they were knocked out by JS Kabilye.

However, according to resolution of the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT held on May 18, 2021, the winner of the Cup of Cameroon between PWD of Bamenda and Astres Football Club of Douala will represent Cameroon at the 2022-2023 CAF Confederation Cup.