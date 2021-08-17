Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: FECAFOOT picks Fovu, Cotonsport for CAF competitions

Published on 17.08.2021 at 09h48 by JournalduCameroun

Fovu of Baham and Cotonsport of Garoua will represent Cameroon at next season’s CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup respectively.

The two clubs were picked by the Cameroon football Federation who made the decision public last Thursday, August 12 in order to meet up with the deadline set up by the continental football body for member nations to submit the list of their representatives.

With the championship still going on, the Emergency Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation took in consideration the rules and regulations of the Elite One, the standings in the two groups before coming out with the two representatives.

With the total calculations after 15 matches for both clubs, Fovu of Baham scored 30 points,  four more than Cotonsport of Garoua and was thus retained for the Champions League while the Garoua club retained for the Confederation Cup. The Garoua-based club reached the semi finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season where they were knocked out by JS Kabilye.

However, according to resolution of the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT held on May 18, 2021, the winner of the Cup of Cameroon between PWD of Bamenda and Astres Football Club of Douala will represent Cameroon at the 2022-2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

Tags : | |





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top