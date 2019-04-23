Cameroon: FECAFOOT President assesses first 100 days in power

In a press briefing that took place at the headquarters of the FECAFOOT in Yaounde on Monday Seidou Mbombo Njoya reviewed a variety of activities since he was voted into office.

With his objective to make FECAFOOT a reference in Africa, he revisited every aspect of the structure that have been and are currently under his leadership and control, and gave perspectives for upcoming events.

Amongst others, Mbombo Njoya talked about a convention that will in the coming days be signed between the Qatari Federation and the FECAFOOT. One of the clauses of this convention he said will be the preparation of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He equally mentioned some of the reasons that motivated their choice of “Le Coq Sportif” as new kit to be worn by Cameroonian footballers.

“The offer done by Le Coq Sportif was more affordable as compared to what Puma wanted for a renewal of contract. It should be noted that Puma had divided by three what it offered us before.” He said.

Concerning FECAFOOT personnel, he said personal accounts would soon be opened to ameliorate public communication. He suggested the information published on these accounts could serve as sources of information to media men.