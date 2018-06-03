Cameroon: FECAFOOT reaffirms ‘unwavering support’ for Morocco bid

Cameroon’s FECAFOOT in a statement released on Sunday announced “unwavering support” for Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.“In conformity with the recommendations of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on this question, Cameroon strongly supports the candidacy of Morocco for the organization of the Football World Cup in 2026″, declared FECAFOOT, the Cameroon Football Federation.

This “renewed” declaration of support, according to the president of the Committee of Normalization of the FECAFOOT, Dieudonne Happi, comes after the Morocco Bid Committee 2026 received Friday confirmation from the FIFA Evaluation Committee of the eligibility of Morooco’s technical file.

This means Morocco’s file will be voted on at the FIFA Congress on June 13 in Moscow, a day before the kick-off of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Morocco’s bid for the 2026 World Cup will compete with a joint bid presented by the United States, Canada and Mexico.