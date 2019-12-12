Cameroon: FECAFOOT reassures clubs of gov’t subvention

The Cameroon Football Federation has reassured Elite I and II clubs as well as women’s football clubs that government has taken necessary measures for their subvention to be disbursed in the weeks ahead.

The assurance was given by the First Vice President of FECAFOOT Alim Konate on Sunday in Limbe after watching Union of Douala and Canon of Yaounde play out a draw.

Speaking after the game, Alim Konate who doubles as the head of the Transitional Technical Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation reassured the club’s of government’s constant support to promote local football.

« The subventions will soon arrive. The state has always supported clubs in all competitions these past years and will continue to do so especially with the CHAN around the corner.I can assure you, the government will will provide the support. Clubs just need to be patient and continue working, » Alim Konate who told the media.

His reaction comes on the back of a meeting held by all the Elite I and II club Presidents in Yaounde last week to discuss their financial situation and the way forward.

On the other hand, a meeting between FECAFOOT, the Women’s Football League, and female football clubs is scheduled to take place in the days ahead.

In view of the meeting, all matchday 10 encounters of the women football league that were scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed.