Cameroon: Fecafoot sacks 16 workers

The Cameroon Football Federation has sacked sixteen workers as the new management moves to reduce the wage bill of the structure.

The sack letters were signed on Monday February 26 by the President of Fecafoot Seidou Mbombo Njoya and handed to those concerned.

Amongst the major casualties, is the National Technical Director Jean Manga Onguene as well as his assistants Jean Paul Akono and Atah Robert.

Contacted on phone, Atah Robert, National Technical Director No 3 at the Cameroon Football Federation says he is in Bamenda and is unaware of the developments but will get in touch with the Federation once he is in Yaounde.

However, some now ex workers present at the Fecafoot headquarters were shown the door on Monday, amongst them, two from the Marketing department as well as four from the Communication department.

The Head of the Security Department Depays Robert had already been sent on retirement last month after clocking sixty years.

All these decisions are part of the resolutions of the Fecafoot Executive Committee held last month as the body seeks to reduce its wage bill as recommended by the world football governing body FIFA.

However, critics have described the move as witch-hunting pointing to the fact that the Executive Committee recently adopted a resolution to increase the salary of its members from 500 to 600 thousand francs CFA.

That amount had previously been increased under former President Tombi A Roko Sidiki from 300 to 500 thousand francs CFA.