Cameroon: Fecafoot sacks entire coaching staff of U17 lions after premature World Cup exit

The Cameroon Football Federation has relieved Thomas Libii from his functions as Coach of the Under 17 lions and equally sacked the entire technical staff following the U17 lions’ premature exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

“After consultation of the executive committee following the premature exit of the U-17 male National football team of Cameroon from the FIFA World Cup in Brazil on the one hand….the Cameroon Football Federation….puts an end to the functions of coach Thomas Libii and that of the entire technical, administrative, and medical staff…” Fecafoot said in a communiqué published on Wednesday.

Coach Thomas Libii and his boys went to the 2019 Under 17 FIFA World Cup ongoing in Brazil with the intentions of doing better than what Cameroon did in its first appearance at this World Cup competition in 2003 when she was eliminated at the first round.

Unfortunately for the African Champions, they produced even worse results. They bowed out of the competition at the first round with a disappointing performance. They lost all their three group matches, conceded six goals, and scored just one.

The first match opposed them to Tarjikistan. In a match where they were described favourite, the boys of Thomas Libii suffered a one-nil defeat. Their second match opposed them to Argentina, they suffered a 3-1 defeat and in their last group game with Spain, they lost 2 goals to nothing.

Before Fecafoot could announce it had put an end to the contract, many had questioned the qualities of the technical bench, while some others attributed the low performance of the lions to the absence of local championships played at home.