Cameroon-Fecafoot: Tough Ties Between Samuel Eto’o And Club Presidents

Clubs involved in this year’s national Division One and Two Championships, dubbed MTN Elite One and Two Championships, have detailed four conditions ahead of the second phase of the current season.

According to the Guardian post news paper, the clubs are said to be facing financial difficulties, reason why in the past weeks, players have threatened protests over unpaid bonuses and salaries.

The presidents of the various clubs under the banner of Cameroon Association of Elite Clubs, ASEC, have drafted four main conditions to the transitional council running the Professional Foot- ball League, urging the body to provide urgent answers to their concerns before they can regain the pitch for the second phase of both championships.

In a release signed by the President of ASEC, Pascal Abunde, the clubs have asked the transitional council to postpone matches that had already been programmed.