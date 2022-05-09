Sport › Football

Cameroon-Fecafoot: Tough Ties Between Samuel Eto’o And Club Presidents

Published on 09.05.2022 at 12h27 by Nana Kamsukom

Pitches remain empty

Clubs involved in this year’s national Division One and Two Championships, dubbed MTN Elite One and Two Championships, have detailed four conditions ahead of the second phase of the current season.

According to the Guardian post news paper, the clubs are said to be facing financial difficulties, reason why in the past weeks, players have threatened protests over unpaid bonuses and salaries.

The presidents of the various clubs under the banner of Cameroon Association of Elite Clubs, ASEC, have drafted four main conditions to the transitional council running the Professional Foot- ball League, urging the body to provide urgent answers to their concerns before they can regain the pitch for the second phase of both championships.

In a release signed by the President of ASEC, Pascal Abunde, the clubs have asked the transitional council to postpone matches that had already been programmed.

We have taken note of your various schedules for the return phase of the professional championship for the 2021/2022 sports season. Following this, we hereby ask you to suspend the related programming,” reads part of the note from the association of Elite clubs.

As part of their demands, the clubs are asking the Technical Transition committee to Settle unpaid player salaries, homologation of the away phase of the championship, Publish the list of suspended referees, and give the lists of the 35 players per club to avoid any dispute.

The programming of matches without taking this data into account would lead to withdrawals, or even the disruption of the championships,” the clubs added.

The second phase of the MTN Elite one championship was initially scheduled to kick-off on Sunday 08 May 2022, but as things stands it is uncertain if it will go on as planned.

