Cameroon: Fecafoot unveils new kit ahead of 2019 AFCON

The Cameroon Football Federation has unveiled the “coq sportif” as new indomitable lions kits ahead of AFCON 2019 in a teaser published on Wednesday April 17, 2019 on her official Facebook page.

The kit is the fruit of a contract between the French Sports kits brand and the Cameroon Football federation.

“Le coq sportif”, reported to have had Yannick Noah as brand ambassador for many years is not totally unknown to Cameroonians. Cameroon’s indomitable Lions wore the same kit between 1982 and 1987.

Before this, Cameroonian football teams wore Puma brand but, the contract with Puma saw no extension since December 2018, when it elapsed.

Most Cameroonians on social networks received this news with a lot of mixed feelings. “I hope “Le coq sportif” will adapt its logo colours to those of Cameroon” some said.