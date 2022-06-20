› Sport

Cameroon: Fecafoot wages war against players fraudulent ages

Published on 20.06.2022 at 10h40 by Nana Kamsukom

footabll ethics
Football Ethics Upheld by Fecafoot

The Investigation Chamber of the Ethics Committee of Fecafoot has opened an investigation against 44 players and club presidents suspected of cheating on age and/or identity.

 

They are footballers and presidents of Cameroonian football clubs. And they are in the sights of the Investigation Chamber of the Ethics Commission of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot). The body headed by Salatou Baba has opened an investigation against them for “forgery” and complicity. In other words: cheating on age and/or identity.

The investigation of the said proceedings will take place from 04 to 08 July 2022, from 11am, in the conference room of Fécafoot in Yaounde. The parties concerned are invited to appear, assisted or not by their counsels, for their hearing. “The Chamber, in case of non-appearance, will draw all the consequences of law,” warns the president of the Chamber, Salatou Baba.

