Cameroon-Fecajudo: Six Medals Won In 2022 African Judo Championship

Published on 31.05.2022 at 11h49 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Team Cameroon has rounded off its campaign in the 2022 A frican Senior Judo Championship in Oran Algeria with six medals.

Cameroon ended the competition ranked 8th on the final classification after winning a silver five bronze medals. The Caameroonian delegation bagged the honors at the event after distinguishing performances from star lady , Ayuk Otay Arrey and mates who made up the 13-person delegation from Cameroon including six male and seven females.

Ayuk Arrey registered the contry’s most comprehensive performances in the event,after clinching Cameroon’s lone silver medal with a distinction in the half heavyweight -78kg category.

The 28-year old Olympian won the silver medal after losing the gold medal bolt to Algerian star, Kaouthar Oullal.

Other Cameroonian distinction saw Audrey Jeannette Etoua wining bronze in half-middleweight -63kg category.

Zita Ornella Biami also won bronze medal middle weight -70kg.George Wesley Moune finished on third posittionn with bronze medal in the half heavyweight -78kg category.

Seidou Nji Mouluh was lone male Cameroonian medalist at he event after 28 years old garnered bronze in the Half-heavyweight 100kg category.

The 2022 eight-place classifaction comes as Cameroon’s best at the event since the 2020 edition in Antananarivo, Mauritania where the nation ended the campaign ranked 4th thanks to the lone gold medal won by Hortensia Mballa Atangana.