Cameroon: Felix Mbayu donates to Muslim community ahead of Ramadan

The Muslim Community in the Old Town neighbourhood, Bamenda are bracing up to celebrate the feast of Ramadan as they enter the final week of fasting.

For the past weeks, they have engaged in prayers and fasting in small groups at the local mosque in Old Town, while some have elected to carry out their prayers at home given that large crowds are not required at the mosque.

To help the Muslim community embark on the final week of fasting, the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations donated some basic food stuff at the weekend.

The donation consisted of fifty cartons of sugar and forty cartons of sweet which were handed by his personal representative Ndimbu Polycap on Friday on Friday, May 15 at the Muslim Community Hall in Old Town, Bamenda. He also revealed that Minister Felix Mbayu has handed 45 cartons of sugar to the Bamenda II Council for another distribution exercise.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim Community, Alhadji Baba Tanko sent words of thanks to Minister Felix Mbayu for thinking of them during this period. He went further to thank him for several projects carried out on the community notably the construction of the mosque, the community hall project, providing food stuff to women as well as the provision of didactic materials to school-going children among others.

On his part, the traditional ruler of the Muslim community in Old Town, Sarki Hamza Usman equally thanked the Minister for the donations and called on the Muslim Community to continue praying for peace to reign in the region as well as in the rest of the country.

The Ramadan feast will be celebrated this year in a context marked by the COVID-19 and Sarki Hamza Usman said the Muslim community is fully aware of the dangers of the virus reason why they have been holding prayers in small groups while respecting the social distancing measures. He called on his fellow Muslim faithful to continue respecting the measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus and said they will continue to pray to Allah to provide a solution for an end to the pandemic.