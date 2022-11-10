Cameroon : Female Mayors Schooled On Good Governance

Communal officials from the West region just participated in a two-day workshop in Bafoussam on the budgeting process…

The Association for the fight against women violation (ALVF) brought together women mayors of the West region during a workshop last week. Municipal councilors also took part. Discussions focused on the budgeting process and questions around participatory development.

For the regional manager of the ALVF, Lydie Biby Meghuiopé, “participatory development, budget analysis, participatory budgeting, transparency, and budgetary responsibilities are instruments that make it possible to implement new participatory approaches in budgets for collective transparency. Mayors and councilors ought to use these strategies for the mobilization of local resources”.

A total of 12 municipal councilors and 03 mayors took part in this seminar. These local elected officials come from the town halls of Foumban, Bandjoun, and Bafang.

To facilitate a strong contribution from the population, the mayors were invited to draw up and present their municipal budgets. This, according to the ALVF, will ease the budgetary process at the local level so that their needs are taken into account.