Cameroon: Female student stabbed to death around University campus

A female student of the University of Yaounde II, Soa identified as Celestine Ngah Akoa enrolled in a Master programme in Private law at the faculty of Legal and Political Sciences has been stabbed to death not far from the University campus, reports have confirmed.

According to a release issued by the Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Prof Adolph Minkoa She Thursday July 2, Celestine Nga was aggressed and stabbed by yet to be identified persons Wednesday July the 1st in the evening around a student residential area in Soa, a locality in the outskirt of Yaounde.

She was later on transported to the Centre Medico-Social of the Soa sub-division located on campus of the University of Yaounde II where she finally succumbed to her wounds at about 10pm.

Informed about the situation, forces of law and order stormed the scene and the Rector assures investigations have been opened by the Regional Divisional Judicial Police for the Centre region to bring her aggressors to book.

The rector has addressed his sincere condolences to the family of late Celestine Ngah and called on students to be more vigilant, avoid as much as possible night outings and call the 1500, 117 toll free numbers in case of any suspected behaviour.

Celestine’s body has been deposited at the Yaounde Central Hospital.