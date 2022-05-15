Cameroon: Ferdinand Nana Payong Grants Novels To Pupils

Regarding the reading competition he organised, some books have been distributed to Class 5 and Class 6 pupils in order to encourage the latter to develop a love for reading.

The students of the Government Bilingual Primary School, Bastos, Group 1 and Group 2 are thrilled. This afternoon, Friday May 13, they received a donation of novels from Ferdinand Nana Payong, promoter of la Bourse du livre.

This gesture is part of the reading contest termed “Les futures Bao”. Event organized in respect of the 30th anniversary of la Bourse du livre.

It is all about allowing each student to own a book. But also to be a passionate reader. According to several teachers, students who are successful in their studies are mostly exposed to reading. According to them, this makes learning easier.

The delivery of these books, Letters to Tita Volume one and volume two, was made to pupils of Class 5 and Class 6. And it was under the gaze of the Directors of the school for the section, Group 1, Foyabo Constance.

The latter did not fail to praise the initiative of Ferdinand Nana Payong. She stresses that reading is an essential factor in the teaching curriculum in primary school

“we are so glad for this act towards the students. This will help to increase their knowledge and develop their love for reading. Many like to read, but very often they don’t own a book. By this gesture, they will become more familiar with reading.”

The reading contest according to the promoter is more than a competition. For Ferdinand Nana Payong, it is way to inculcate a taste for reading or simply introduce the little ones to a love for books.

The first edition of the competition, which was named “Amobé Mévégué”, in tribute to the famous journalist who left very early, delivered its first winners on May 6. And among the latter, two are students of the Groupe Scolaire Bilingue de Bastos. They are Akwi Laura and Ewumbua Catherine.