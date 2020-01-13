Cameroon: Field Marshal’s aid killed in gun battle in Lebialem

A key Ambazonia separatist fighter was reportedly killed by Cameroon soldiers in a gun battle on Friday January 11 in Lebialem, South West Region, sources say.

Reports say Ateafac Julius was leading a group of armed fighters who launched an offensive in Menji, but was reportedly killed in the course of fighting.

His peers will only discover hiw corpse in the bush on Sunday January 12 before he was laid to rest.

The armed fighter of the Red Dragons of Lebialem was last seen in a video where their leader Lekeaka Oliver aka Field Marshal was calling on a boycott of the February 9 Legislative and Municipal elections.