Cameroon: FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Indomitable Lionesses

Published on 27.06.2019 at 08h58 by JournalduCameroun

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Alain Djeumfa, Head Coach of Cameroon consoles his team after Ajara Nchout of Cameroon has her goal ruled out following VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

World football governing body FIFA has opened a disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon’s women’s football team following their three nil defeat to England on Sunday marred by controversies.

The Lionesses bowed out of the competition but the game witnessed several controversies with Cameroon players protesting against two major vVideo Assistant Reviews that went against them.

A FIFA statement read:”Following the Round of 16 match between Cameroon and England on the 23 June at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, we can confirm that proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

 

