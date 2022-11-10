Cameroon – FIFA World Cup : 26 Indomitable Lions Set for Qatar , Ngandeu Excluded

Rigobert Song’s listed out on November 9th 26 players who will defend the colours of Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Michael Ngadeu, who headed the goal that qualified the Lions in Blida has been left out. Instead, Christian Bassogog will travel from the Middle East. The list was made public in a press conference. The media was not allowed to ask questions. The coach did not have to justify his choices.

However, in his interview with Canal 2 International a day earlier, Samuel Eto’o said that the coach would discuss his choices. What is also noticeable in this list is the poverty in the number of defenders, 7, and a surplus of strikers, 10. If the fullbacks positions are doubled, there are only three axial defenders for two positions. Given the uncertain nature of Nicolas Nkoulou, Rigobert Song did not ensure. Ten strikers for 3 positions on the pitch, it seems a lot and unbalanced . But well , the coach might have a surprise game for the Cameroonians

Rigobert Song Contradictory statements

It was on September 12 when the list of players selected for the training camp of the Lions in South Korea was unveiled. Asked about the absence of Zambo Anguissa and Michael Ngadeu from the list of his 26, the manager-selector explained:

“These players there, are leaders, we need them, we rest them… Do I still need to see them? I don’t need to see them anymore. They are part of the team,” he explained.

If he had not called them for the two friendly matches of 23 and 27 September (against Uzbekistan and South Korea), it was, he said, to evaluate players who have not yet had their chance since his arrival at the head of the Indomitable Lions.

During his interview with Canal 2 International, Samuel Eto’o, the President of Fecafoot, invited to speak about these two cases, seemed embarrassed. However, he explained that this was not quite what his coach meant.

Nevertheless this question should have been asked at the unveiling of the list as stated by the President of the federation. This was not the case in the end as it was a press conference. Speculation will therefore continue in the face of this silence.