Cameroon – Fifa World Cup: List of Selected Players Excludes Zambo Anguissa

Rigobert Song has just published a list of 36 players ”preselected” for the FIFA window of this month of September.

Among the curiosities of this list, we note the presence of Nicolas Nkoulou, Bryan Mbeumo and Georges Mandjeck. They will play against Uzbekistan and South Korea in the coming days. These friendly matches are part of the preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Fifa period between 19 and 27 September 2022. The absence of Zambo Anguissa and the return of Nicolas Nkoulou is noted. The composition of the 36 preselected is contained in the poster of the Cameroon Football Federation below.

The List