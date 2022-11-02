› Business

Cameroon – FIFA World Cup : State Lends FCFA 4.6 billion to Fecafoot

Published on 02.11.2022 at 08h03 by Nana Kamsu Kom

FIFA World Cup

In order to prepare and ensure a good participation in the World Cup, which opens in Qatar on 20 November 2022, Cameroon has allocated a budget of  FCFA 8.4 billion.

An amount of  4.6 billion CFA francs will be made available for the Cameroon Football Federatio, the rest will be borne by the state. But in order to “compensate for the delay in the provision of resources expected from FIFA“, which should allow Fecafoot to contribute to the overall budget, the Treasury will pre-finance the share of the national football body.

The information is revealed by a letter sent on 20 October 2022 to the president of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto’o, by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé. “(…) I have the honour to inform you that the firm tranche of Fecafoot, in the amount of 2.7 billion CFA francs will be pre-financed by the State, and repayable to the Treasury by December 31, 2022. As for the conditional tranche of Fecafoot, amounting to 1.9 billion FCFA, it will be mobilized according to the performance of our national team, and also repayable at the same time, “wrote Minister Motazé.

As a reminder, the Indomitable Lions, the flagship football team of Cameroon, enter the competition on 24 November 2022 against Switzerland.

