Cameroon/Fight against COVID-19: Senator Sylvestre Ngouchinghe donates FCFA 250 Million

After Baba Danpullo, Cameroonian-born business guru, Senator Sylvestre Ngouchinghe, CEO of Congelcam has donated the sum of FCFA 250 million to the Government of Cameroon to support the fight against the Corona killer virus.

The FCFA 250 million cheque was handed over to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda this Friday by a delegation from Congelcam.

This donation falls in line with the recently created national solidarity fund that will finance response strategy operations to curtail the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon.

After the creation of this fund by the Head of State was announced, Cameroonian-born business mogul, Baba Danpullo donated FCFA 1 million.

In less than a month, the country recorded three hundred and six confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and ten recoveries to become the sixth most affected African country.