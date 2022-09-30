Cameroon Fights Climate Change to Enhance Development

The member of the government thus recalls the slogan of Cameroon’s climate change policy, namely: “transforming climate constraints into development opportunities.For Cameroon, the fight against climate change is seen as an opportunity for development and not an insurmountable challenge,” said Paul Biya’s representative.

This slogan is already contained in the “Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)” that the country revised in September 2021. In this document, Cameroon posits that “climate change in Cameroon’s five agro-ecological zones is fully integrated into the country’s sustainable development, thus reducing its vulnerability, and even transforming the problem of climate change into a development solution/opportunity.