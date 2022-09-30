Cameroon Fights Climate Change to Enhance Development

The Minster of External Relations Le Jeune Mbella Mbella during the UN General Assembly recalled Cameroon’s commitment to the fight against climate change.
The member of the government thus recalls the slogan of Cameroon’s climate change policy, namely: “transforming climate constraints into development opportunities.For Cameroon, the fight against climate change is seen as an opportunity for development and not an insurmountable challenge,” said Paul Biya’s representative.
This slogan is already contained in the “Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)” that the country revised in September 2021. In this document, Cameroon posits that “climate change in Cameroon’s five agro-ecological zones is fully integrated into the country’s sustainable development, thus reducing its vulnerability, and even transforming the problem of climate change into a development solution/opportunity.
Therefore, “climate change can be a real opportunity to capitalise on in favour of the transition to a green economy, the fight against poverty, but also to strengthen the social cement through the play of social solidarity necessary for the reduction of differential vulnerabilities.
At the UN, Le Jeune Mbella Mbella recalled how the country intends to achieve this transformation: “Cameroon has confirmed its commitment to this international momentum by increasing its greenhouse gas reduction commitments from 32% to 35%, that is to say 12% unconditional and 23% conditional on the support of the international community’s efforts to address climate change.