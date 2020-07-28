Cameroon: Filipino firm, ICTSI inks contract to operate Kribi Port terminal

Published on 28.07.2020 at 16h09 by journalduCameroun

The Filipino company, International Container Terminal Services Inc, ICTSI has signed a contract with the Port Authority of Kribi to manage its multipurpose container terminal for a period of twenty-five years.

The International Container Terminal Services Inc, ICTSI will for the next twenty-five years manage the Kribi Multipurpose Terminal KMT, a subsidiary of ICTSI at the Kribi Deep Seaport.

The contract was sealed Monday July 27 in Kribi, South region of Cameroon.

Signing for the Kribi Autonomous Port was Patrice Melom, General Manager and Kathy Magne for the Filipino company ICTSI.

The Kribi Multipurpose Terminal is a newly built deep-water port located 150 kilometres south of Douala.

It is the first concessionaire of the Kribi Port.

Before then, the Ports terminal was managed for two years by the Cameroonian enterprise, Kribi Port Multiple Operators, KPMO.