Cameroon Film Festival postponed due to Coronavirus

The Cameroon International Film Festival, CAMIFF has finally been postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, organizers have said.

In a statement released at the weekend, by Agbor Gilbert Ebot, CEO of CAMIFF, the event will be held at a date yet to be announced when conditions would have been favourable.

“The Corona virus crisis has brought the world to a standstill with all activities shut down. As always, the wellbeing of our delegates and audience comes first and we have decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the Cameroon International Film Festival-till further notice,” Agbor Gilbert Ebot said in a statement.

He added that it is in compliance with government measures to avoid the spread of the virus that the decision was taken.

The Cameroon International Film Festival was scheduled to hold from April 20-25 at the Mountain Hotel, in Buea.